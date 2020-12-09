Death confirmed following chemical plant explosion

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least one person has died following an explosion at the Chemours plant in Belle, West Virginia Tuesday evening, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper confirms.

The explosion at the plant along W. Dupont Avenue was reported at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Director, CW Sigman, tells WSAZ.com chlorine and methanol were involved in the explosion.

Following the explosion, three people were transported to the hospital and a fourth person took himself to seek treatment.

