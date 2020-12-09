Advertisement

Death confirmed following chemical plant explosion

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least one person has died following an explosion at the Chemours plant in Belle, West Virginia Tuesday evening, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper confirms.

The explosion at the plant along W. Dupont Avenue was reported at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Director, CW Sigman, tells WSAZ.com chlorine and methanol were involved in the explosion.

Following the explosion, three people were transported to the hospital and a fourth person took himself to seek treatment.

For our previous coverage click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Water customers not impacted by chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County
The suspect has not been found.
UPDATE | Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Culloden; name released
Security video shows the driver keep going after hitting a man.
Security video captures hit-and-run at crosswalk
According to the company, the tests are now available at all Kroger Mid-Atlantic pharmacies....
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger
Aviation legend and West Virginia native Chuck Yeager has died.
Aviation legend Chuck Yeager dead

Latest News

WSAZ Now Desk | Update on chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County
WSAZ Now Desk | Update on chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County
Fire
Five discovered dead after Greenbrier County fire, investigation underway
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice gives update on COVID-19 vaccine
Sheriff | 1 hospitalized, 3 missing in Ohio power plant collapse