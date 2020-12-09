Advertisement

Driver loses control and crashes

Kanawha County deputies say the car was traveling north on Sissonville Drive when the driver lost control.
Dec. 9, 2020
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews were called out Wednesday morning after a driver lost control of their vehicle.

According to Kanawha County deputies, the accident happened along Sissonville Drive.

Fire crews tell WSAZ.com the car ended up on its side but before crews arrived a passerby helped get the vehicle back on four wheels.

First responders say the driver of the car had made it out of the vehicle unharmed by the time they arrived.

