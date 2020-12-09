Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Turning brighter, warmer in coming days

By Andy Chilian
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Stubborn clouds have blanketed much of the Tri-State to start the week, and temperatures have been cold as well. By Wednesday afternoon, clouds will break for sunshine, giving way to brighter days to end off the work week. Temperatures will be quite a bit warmer as well. This is all ahead of the next weather system, which will impact the Tri-State over the weekend with more clouds, damper conditions, and eventually, colder temperatures.

Tuesday evening will see a partly cloudy sky as low clouds scour away but new high clouds move in. Temperatures hover near 30 degrees.

Overnight, expect a mostly cloudy sky with quiet conditions. Temperatures will continue to sit around the 30-degree mark.

Wednesday will see clouds to start the day, followed by clearing during the afternoon as a breeze picks up. High temperatures rise to around 50 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasantly mild with daytime highs in the mid 50s.

Friday stays mostly sunny and trends even warmer, with highs in the low 60s.

On Saturday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few rain showers likely, especially later in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Showers are still possible on Sunday with continued cloud cover. Temperatures top out around 50 degrees during the afternoon.

Colder air arrives on Monday with daytime highs only around 40 degrees with the continued chance for rain showers, possibly mixed with snow.

Tuesday will turn drier and brighter but does remain chilly, as high temperatures top out in the mid 40s.

