Marshall football game against Charlotte cancelled

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall Athletics has announced the football game against Charlotte has been cancelled.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday.

According to MU Athletics, this is due to injuries and lack of available Thundering Herd scholarship student-athletes at key positions. Officials say this shortage has been exacerbated by a small number of COVID-19 issues.

“Due to the developments this week, myself and our medical team felt that it was unsafe to put the team on the field Friday evening.I’d like to thank Charlotte AD Mike Hill and the 49ers’ administration for their patience and understanding. I also want to thank the Conference USA office for its support and guidance as we worked through this process,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick.

