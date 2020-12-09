Advertisement

Marshall football game against Charlotte cancelled

The game was originally scheduled for Friday.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday.(Herdzone.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall Athletics has announced the football game against Charlotte has been cancelled.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday.

According to MU Athletics, this is due to injuries and lack of available Thundering Herd scholarship student-athletes at key positions. Officials say this shortage has been exacerbated by a small number of COVID-19 issues.

“Due to the developments this week, myself and our medical team felt that it was unsafe to put the team on the field Friday evening.I’d like to thank Charlotte AD Mike Hill and the 49ers’ administration for their patience and understanding. I also want to thank the Conference USA office for its support and guidance as we worked through this process,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Water customers not impacted by chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County
The suspect has not been found.
UPDATE | Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Culloden; name released
Security video shows the driver keep going after hitting a man.
Security video captures hit-and-run at crosswalk
According to the company, the tests are now available at all Kroger Mid-Atlantic pharmacies....
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger
Aviation legend and West Virginia native Chuck Yeager has died.
Aviation legend Chuck Yeager dead

Latest News

Sheriff | Workers unaccounted for after collapse is reported at power plant
Kanawha County deputies say the car was traveling north on Sissonville Drive when the driver...
Driver loses control and crashes
Coronavirus in West Virginia
31 COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, December 9th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast