MLB keeps West Virginia Power in the dugout

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Major League Baseball sent out invitations Wednesday for its minor league system and the West Virginia Power did not make the cut.

The team that calls Charleston, West Virginia home is one of 11 full-season Major League Baseball-affiliated minor league baseball teams not invited by MLB to retain their affiliation for the 2021 season.

However, the swing and a miss does not come as a surprise. In November of 2019, it was first reported that several minor league teams in West Virginia were being targeted for reduction or elimination.

“We are saddened to learn that MLB did not extend an invitation to the Power to remain a part of affiliated Minor League Baseball for the 2021 season. Minor League Baseball has been a fabric of this community since the early 1900s, and consistently since 1987. We have time and again shown that our organization, facility and amenities adequately meet and even exceed the current requirements laid down by MLB,” Power Managing Partner Tim Wilcox said.

“However, we are not going to close our doors. Our goal for the last 33 years has been to provide family-friendly entertainment to the city of Charleston throughout the spring and summer, and that has not changed today. As for what that will look like, we are still exploring all options. But rest assured, baseball will remain at Appalachian Power Park in the future, and we want our community to be a part of it.”

Power’s General Manager Jeremy Taylor said the following about the news: “First and foremost, this day is one we never envisioned having to deal with. From our entire organization, we want the city of Charleston, the state of West Virginia and our entire fanbase to know that we are feeling this right alongside you, and we have appreciated your unwavering support throughout this process. We are not done fighting for our team and our city, and we will continue to explore every option possible so we can provide the best experience for you, our faithful fans, at Appalachian Power Park, for many years to come. Additionally, we want to thank Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and the Charleston City Council, Governor Jim Justice, every member of the West Virginia Legislature, U.S. Representative David McKinley, the Kanawha County Commission and the rest of our local and state officials for their loyalty and assistance in this long, arduous process.”

Earlier this year, the Kanawha County Commission wrote to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in opposition to the plan to eliminate minor league baseball in West Virginia.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper stated, “Promises made are promises that should be kept. The citizens of this community came together and did their part in building the ballpark and bringing the WV POWER to Kanawha County; MLB should not turn its back on them.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the following regarding the MLB decision: “We are deeply disappointed in the news that the West Virginia Power will not be affiliated with Major League Baseball. Baseball is built into the fabric of the City of Charleston and has provided countless memories for residents and visitors alike. We will continue to work closely with the West Virginia Power to ensure that baseball will continue to be a part of our Capital City.”

The West Virginia Power will be holding a virtual press conference Thursday, December 10, via Zoom to provide further comments and answer questions.

