Advertisement

Multiple schools in Kanawha County closed Wednesday due to explosion

Students will report for online learning.
Students will report for online learning.
Students will report for online learning.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to an explosion Tuesday night at the Chemours Dupont plant in Belle, multiple Kanawha County schools will be closed Wednesday, according to Kanawha County Schools.

All schools in the Riverside area will be closed Wednesday.

The school system said:

“Due to an explosion at the Chemours Plant in Belle and an associated shelter-in-place, all Riverside Area feeder schools will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 9th. This includes Carver Career Center, Riverside High School, DuPont Middle, East Bank Middle, Cedar Grove Middle & Elementary, and the following additional elementary schools - Belle, Chesapeake, Malden, Marmet, Mary Ingles, Midland Trail, Pratt and Sharon Dawes. No staff should report. There will be no special education services. Students should log in to Schoology tomorrow for eLearning.”

Staff will not report to school.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security video shows the driver keep going after hitting a man.
Security video captures hit-and-run at crosswalk
According to the company, the tests are now available at all Kroger Mid-Atlantic pharmacies....
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger
Aviation legend and West Virginia native Chuck Yeager has died.
Aviation legend Chuck Yeager dead
Portsmouth Police Department posted pictures in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Portsmouth police ask for help with hunting incident
Coronavirus in West Virginia
29 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Latest News

Road closures, shelter-in-place in effect after chemical plant explosion in Kanawha Valley
Road closures, shelter-in-place in effect after chemical plant explosion in Kanawha Valley
A shelter-in-place is in effect after a chemical plant explosion Tuesday night in the Belle...
Shelter-in-place in effect after Kanawha County chemical plant explosion
A woman died Tuesday night in a drive-by type shooting in the Culloden area of Cabell County,...
Woman dead in Cabell County shooting
A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
Shelter-in-place in effect after chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County; injuries reported