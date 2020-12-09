Multiple schools in Kanawha County closed Wednesday due to explosion

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to an explosion Tuesday night at the Chemours Dupont plant in Belle, multiple Kanawha County schools will be closed Wednesday, according to Kanawha County Schools.

All schools in the Riverside area will be closed Wednesday.

The school system said:

“Due to an explosion at the Chemours Plant in Belle and an associated shelter-in-place, all Riverside Area feeder schools will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 9th. This includes Carver Career Center, Riverside High School, DuPont Middle, East Bank Middle, Cedar Grove Middle & Elementary, and the following additional elementary schools - Belle, Chesapeake, Malden, Marmet, Mary Ingles, Midland Trail, Pratt and Sharon Dawes. No staff should report. There will be no special education services. Students should log in to Schoology tomorrow for eLearning.”

Staff will not report to school.

