One dead after drive-by shooting in Culloden

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person is dead Tuesday night after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Culloden, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say the victim was sitting in their vehicle when the suspect pulled up, got out of their car, shot the victim and then drove off.

The suspect has not been found.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on 3rd Street in Culloden.

Other details are unavailable at this time.

