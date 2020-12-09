Advertisement

President-elect Biden reaches out to Officer Cassie Johnson’s mother

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday night reached out to Sheryl Johnson, the mother of fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - President-elect Joe Biden on Monday night reached out to Sheryl Johnson, the mother of fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin shared that news, just hours after Officer Johnson was laid to rest after a Hero’s Funeral Service at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Goodwin said Biden had called Sheryl Johnson.

The nearly two hour funeral Tuesday afternoon brought out law enforcement officers from Charleston and beyond, as well as many members of the community.

Officer Johnson died last week after being shot in the line of duty while responding to a traffic call on Garrison Avenue.

Specific details about Biden’s conversation with Sheryl Johnson are not available.

