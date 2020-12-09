Shelter-in-place in effect after chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours plant along West Dupont Avenue in Belle, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m.

Dispatchers said there was “some type of explosion,” but the cause is unknown at this time.

There’s also no word on possible injuries.

According to Metro 911, the shelter-in-place includes everyone between the Chelyan Bridge to Burning Springs. It includes all of Belle, Marmet, Chesapeake and Chelyan.

Chemours released the following statement:

“An incident at one of the tenant companies at the Chemours site in Belle, West Virginia has resulted in a fire. Site responders are working to contain the fire. We have no further details at this time.”

