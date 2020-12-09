Three COVID-19 deaths, 71 new cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people have died in connection to the coronavirus in Scioto County.

According to the Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments, a 63-year-old woman, an 85-year-old woman and an 88-year-old woman have passed away. This brings the death toll in the county to 36.

As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting 71 new cases of the virus. This brings the total to 2,863 since the outbreak started.

Five more people have been hospitalized, with 215 total being placed in the hospital since the pandemic began.

44 additional people recovered. There have been 1,859 recoveries.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 or “Red” on the ODH’s Public Health Advisory System.

