WSAZ Now Desk | Update on chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for residents within a two-mile radius of the Chemours plant in Belle after an explosion Tuesday night.

A spokesperson says the explosion happened at Optima Chemicals Company, which is a tenant company of Chemours.

CW Sigman with Kanawha County Emergency Management joins the WSAZ Now Desk with an update on the investigation and the response.

