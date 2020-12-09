Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Update on chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for residents within a two-mile radius of the Chemours plant in Belle after an explosion Tuesday night.

A spokesperson says the explosion happened at Optima Chemicals Company, which is a tenant company of Chemours.

CW Sigman with Kanawha County Emergency Management joins the WSAZ Now Desk with an update on the investigation and the response.

For the latest information on this story, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Water customers not impacted by chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County
The suspect has not been found.
UPDATE | Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Culloden; name released
Security video shows the driver keep going after hitting a man.
Security video captures hit-and-run at crosswalk
According to the company, the tests are now available at all Kroger Mid-Atlantic pharmacies....
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger
Aviation legend and West Virginia native Chuck Yeager has died.
Aviation legend Chuck Yeager dead

Latest News

Holiday gift giving for procrastinators
Holiday gift giving for procrastinators
The adoption process with Heart to Home Adoption
The adoption process with Heart to Home Adoption
Last minute gift ideas
Last minute gift ideas
The Neighborhood on Studio 3
The Neighborhood on Studio 3
Austin's at the Market wins two national awards
Austin's at the Market wins two national awards