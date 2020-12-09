Advertisement

W.Va. House of Delegates selects new Minority Leader

Delegate Doug Skaff, Jr.
Delegate Doug Skaff, Jr.(WSAZ, WV House of Delegates)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Caucus selected a new leader.

According to the House, Delegate Doug Skaff, Jr. (D-Kanawha) has been elected as the Minority Leader by the Democrat Caucus.

The House of Delegates released the information on Wednesday.

Delegate Staff is preceded by Minority Leader Tim Miley. He did not seek re-election.

In 2008, Skaff was elected into the House of Delegates. He represents the 35th District in Kanawha County.

Skaff lives in South Charleston with his wife and three sons.

“I am humbled and honored to be chosen for this post by my colleagues in the House of Delegates,” Delegate Skaff stated.  “The Democratic Caucus is focused on putting West Virginians first,” Leader Skaff said, “and I am eager to get to work with a great team of legislators to promote West Virginia values.”

“I look forward to working with newly elected Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, the Senate Democrats and our colleagues across the aisle to make West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family,” says Delegate Skaff.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Water customers not impacted by chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County
The suspect has not been found.
UPDATE | Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Culloden; name released
Security video shows the driver keep going after hitting a man.
Security video captures hit-and-run at crosswalk
According to the company, the tests are now available at all Kroger Mid-Atlantic pharmacies....
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger
Aviation legend and West Virginia native Chuck Yeager has died.
Aviation legend Chuck Yeager dead

Latest News

Holiday gift giving for procrastinators
Holiday gift giving for procrastinators
The adoption process with Heart to Home Adoption
The adoption process with Heart to Home Adoption
Last minute gift ideas
Last minute gift ideas
The Neighborhood on Studio 3
The Neighborhood on Studio 3
Austin's at the Market wins two national awards
Austin's at the Market wins two national awards