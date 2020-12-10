13-year-old dies following an accident Wednesday along I-77

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tragic development has been confirmed following an accident between a tractor-trailer and an SUV Wednesday along I-77 in Kanawha County. Officials confirm to WSAZ.com Thursday that a 13-year-old has died.

Officials say her name was Hailey Harper. According to emergency crews, Hailey was ejected from the SUV during the crash.

The accident happened near the Haines Branch Road exit in the southbound lanes of I-77.

According to Kanawha County deputies, the SUV carrying two passengers and a driver was attempting to pass the tractor-trailer but collided with the semi when moving back into the lane. The contact caused the SUV to spin and flip.

The condition of a 65-year-old passenger is currently listed as critical.

The driver was also taken to the hospital following the crash Wednesday. No word on their condition at this time.

Deputies say the three people traveling inside the SUV are from Sandyville in Jackson County, West Virginia.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing including whether the driver and passengers were wearing seat belts.

