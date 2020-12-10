130 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 130 new cases of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total for Scioto County to 2,993 since the outbreak started.

3 people were hospitalized since Wednesday. Overall, there have been 218 hospitalizations.

47 additional individuals have recovered. 1,906 people have recovered since the pandemic began.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Advisory System map.

