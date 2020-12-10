Advertisement

130 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

This brings the total for Scioto County to 2,993 since the outbreak started.
This brings the total for Scioto County to 2,993 since the outbreak started.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 130 new cases of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total for Scioto County to 2,993 since the outbreak started.

3 people were hospitalized since Wednesday. Overall, there have been 218 hospitalizations.

47 additional individuals have recovered. 1,906 people have recovered since the pandemic began.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Advisory System map.

