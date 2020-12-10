Advertisement

20 coronavirus deaths in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 20 people have died in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of December 10, 2020, there have been 1,265,329 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 59,695 total cases and 921 deaths.

The deaths include a 71-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 75-year old male from Putnam County, a 92-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year old female from Preston County, a 77-year old male from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from Brooke County, an 86-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Boone County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Putnam County, a 42-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Jackson County, a 64-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Cabell County, a 38-year old female from Cabell County, and a 59-year old male from Hancock County.

There are 20,160 active cases.

38,614 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (543), Berkeley (4,224), Boone (767), Braxton (159), Brooke (918), Cabell (3,661), Calhoun (95), Clay (183), Doddridge (154), Fayette (1,303), Gilmer (231), Grant (537), Greenbrier (772), Hampshire (547), Hancock (1,139), Hardy (456), Harrison (1,835), Jackson (842), Jefferson (1,724), Kanawha (6,705), Lewis (301), Lincoln (514), Logan (1,180), Marion (1,141), Marshall (1,600), Mason (721), McDowell (708), Mercer (1,652), Mineral (1,748), Mingo (1,082), Monongalia (3,851), Monroe (444), Morgan (409), Nicholas (463), Ohio (1,901), Pendleton (153), Pleasants (141), Pocahontas (289), Preston (940), Putnam (2,379), Raleigh (1,946), Randolph (852), Ritchie (227), Roane (227), Summers (311), Taylor (454), Tucker (211), Tyler (197), Upshur (591), Wayne (1,259), Webster (99), Wetzel (493), Wirt (152), Wood (3,340), Wyoming (924).

