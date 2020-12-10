21 new COVID-19 cases in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases are reported in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Thursday.

Health officials say the latest cases range from children younger than 9 years old to a man in his 70s.

The county has had 670 cases since the pandemic started, 188 which remain active.

There have been 471 recoveries.

Twelve people have died from the virus.

