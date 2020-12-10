Details released in double murder investigation involving drive-by shootings

CABELL COUNTY/PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Putnam County is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two deadly shootings in neighboring counties.

Justin Howard Groff, 30, of Hurricane was arrested Wednesday night.

According to the criminal complaint from Cabell County, that shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

West Virginia State Police was dispatched to the 2200 block of 3rd Street in Culloden for a shots-fired complaint. When police arrived, they noticed a blue Lincoln sedan with Ohio tags outside of the home. The vehicle had several apparent gunshot holes in the driver side of the window. Troopers say they noticed a woman, who was later identified as Toni Lynn Cremeans, was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead.

Troopers say they found five casings lying on the grass near the driver side front door.

Later that evening, WVSP got two search warrants for the residence where the victim was found.

On Wednesday, WVSP Crime Scene Team started investigating the vehicle where they found Cremeans. They found a cell phone in the center console and got a search warrant for it.

Later Wednesday, troopers say while looking through the phone, they found a conversation on Facebook Messenger between the victim, Cremeans, and Groff. In the conversation, investigators say Cremeans and Groff were planning on meeting at a Family Dollar store. Cremeans agreed to it.

After further investigation, the criminal complaint says they used security footage at the Family Dollar store and found a Chrysler Towne and Country minivan in front of the store on Route 60 in Culloden. Investigators later learned the father of Groff owns a van just like in the security video.

In the conversation on Facebook Messenger, Groff asked Cremeans what she would be driving. She told Cremeans she was driving a blue Lincoln. She then asked Groff to meet her at her residence. According to the criminal complaint, this conversation happened a short time period before Cremeans was murdered.

Troopers say they were able to get security footage from a neighbor across the street from Cremeans’ residence in the 2200 block of 3rd Street in Culloden. In that video, officials say shortly after Cremeans arrived at her residence, a van similar to the van owned by Groff’s father was observed parking behind Cremeans.

Also on Wednesday, WVSP was searching for a suspect’s vehicle along Route 60 near Joes Branch Road. This suspect was possibly involved in a shooting that happened on Tuesday, December 8. The suspect’s vehicle was believed to be a gold Chrysler Town and Country minivan. It was seen turning from Joes Branch onto Route 60 west. Troopers say they performed a traffic stop and detained the driver, Richard Groff, Justin’s father. A cell phone was collected as evidence.

WVSP then spoke with Richard Groff, who explained his son returned to their residence on Joes Branch after a trip to McDonalds and a doctor’s appointment. Groff says after Justin got home, he ate, watched TV and went to bed. He says Justin left around 6 p.m. saying he was going to visit his mother, who lives on Adkins Branch Road. Richard says he went to bed.

Groff also says he has two pistols and four rifles in his home that Justin also has access to.

WVSP says Groff had a cell phone in his possession and he called his stepdaughter, who was at the mother’s home and spoke with state police.

When state police spoke with Justin Groff, he said he returned home the evening December 8, he left to visit his mother and sister on Adkins Branch Road. He says he didn’t talk to his sister and didn’t know what time he got back home.

On Adkins Branch Road, WVSP spoke with the homeowner and her daughter. The homeowner says Justin came to the home on December 8 around 11 p.m. and stayed briefly. She says her son does own a pistol and often practices shooting in her backyard. She also says she was aware her son and daughter are struggling with an ongoing battle with drugs.

On December 9, WVSP got a search warrant for Richard Groff’s residence on Joe’s Branch Road in Hurricane, as well as the home on Adkins Branch Road. During the search warrant on Joe’s Branch Road, an automatic pistol was found in Justin’s bedroom.

Troopers say they compared it to the shell casings from the crime scene on 3rd Street in Culloden and found a match. They say the firearm is the weapon used to murder Cremeans.

In the separate criminal complaint from Putnam County, investigators said they received several calls Monday afternoon (Dec. 7) about a drive-by shooting at Maury Village Apartments, located off Mount Vernon Road in Hurricane.

The victim was later determined to be John Glaspell.

A woman who lives at that scene told investigators that Glaspell showed up in his red Ford F-150 truck to pick up money to go to store. She said he discovered he needed more money, so she went back inside and heard gunshots outside. She saw Glaspell lying on the ground injured.

According to the complaint, Glaspell was taken to CAMC Teays Valley and pronounced dead. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators could not initially find the victim’s cell phone, including his his truck, so they searched inside the woman’s apartment and found it stuck between couch cushions.

Neighbors described seeing an older model Chrysler minivan and a tall skinny man about 6 feet tall. They said he shot multiple times at the victim.

Officers recovered 12 spent casings and a bullet consistent with a 9mm handgun at the scene.

Later that same day, Groff was pulled over during a traffic stop on state Route 19 in Hurricane. Groff said he didn’t want to talk to police. Officers said a rust pattern on the minivan was consistent with an eyewitness account.

On Wednesday, another traffic stop was initiated on the gold minivan on U.S. 60 in Putnam County. It was towed to a wrecker service as the suspected vehicle in both shootings. Groff was driving the minivan but released at the scene.

During a search of Groff’s home, a weapon was found that matched shell casings found at both murder scenes -- leading to his arrest Wednesday night.

Investigators also said they found Facebook Messenger messages that had been sent from the suspect to the victim, as well as from the suspect to the woman who lived at the apartments in Teays Valley.

For previous coverage of this story, tap or click here.

