Do not be duped by this holiday scheme | warning about phony tickets

Valley Park officials say they have received multiple reports about phony posts about tickets...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Event organizers in Putnam County say scammers are carrying out a ruse that would have been in the Grinch’s playbook before his heart grew three sizes.

Valley Park officials say they have received multiple reports of people posting about tickets sales for the upcoming breakfast with the Grinch and Santa.

Organizers posted a warning about the scheme on the Valley Park Facebook page.

Only tickets purchased through the ticket link will be accepted, organizers say.

The warning tells the public not to buy from an individual saying they have tickets for sale because they cannot attend the event.

Organizers say full refunds are always available for anyone who later discover they cannot make it to the breakfast.

