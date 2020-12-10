Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19, show announces
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Ellen Show’s Twitter account announced Thursday that Ellen DeGeneres has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” she said. “I’ll see you all again after the holidays.”
DeGeneres joins a host of other celebrities that have tested positive for coronavirus, including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.
Her TV talk show made headlines this summer amid allegations of a toxic workplace.
