CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning fire destroyed a house in Clendenin.

The fire started around 5:42 a.m. Thursday at a home on Elmore Lane.

Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.