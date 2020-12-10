First small business investment grant recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eighteen businesses have ben awarded Small Business Investment Grants.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced on Thursday that they awarded $76,741 total in funding during the first grant cycle.

“We received more than 60 applications for our first round of grant funding. The applications ranged from exterior improvements, interior improvements, marketing, advertising and broadband connectivity,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “This is a critical time for the City to help provide financial assistance to our small businesses. COVID-19 has taken a toll on all small businesses throughout our City and we want to help in whatever way we can.”

Businesses that were awarded funding during the first cycle include: Black Locust Woodshop ($5,000), Charleston Business Machines, Inc. ($4,508), Coco’s ($5,000), The Golden Bagel Company LLC ($5,000), Gourmet Fast LLC ($5,000), Hot Diggity Dogs ($5,000), Kanawha Coin Shop Inc. ($5,000), Kin Ship Goods ($5,000), The Purple Moon Inc. ($1,463), The Red Carpet Lounge ($5,000), Robert’s Running Shop ($5,000), Rock City Cake Company ($5,000), Sam’s Uptown Café ($5,000), Swiftwater General Store ($500), Trident Music Facility ($5,000), Youngs Department Store ($5,000), Zeganz Smoothie Shop LLC ($5,000).

The scoring committee looked for projects that would enhance the image of Charleston either physically or socially, help maintain or increase cur-rent customer base or strengthen a small business’ sustainability.

The second grant cycle is currently open and will end on Friday, January 8.

The applications for the second round of funding are available here and must be received by the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development by January 8, 2021 at 5 p.m. All applications must be submitted and received via email at lawrence.malone@cityofcharleston.org.

For more information, you can contact the Director of the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development, Larry Malone, at 304-348-8035 or lawrence.malone@cityofcharleston.org.

