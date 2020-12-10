Grand opening held for new boutique hotel at Snowshoe Resort

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A new ski season has come with deluxe new accommodations at Snowshoe Resort.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday announced the grand opening of the Corduroy Lodge. According to a release from the governor’s office, it’s “a newly constructed boutique hotel adjacent to the existing Corduroy Inn at Snowshoe Resort.”

Among the expansion’s features are a 48,000-square-foot hotel and conference center, including a banquet hall that can fit up to 300 people. It’s located on the top floor of the building and officers panoramic, unobstructed views of the Allegheny Mountains.

The Corduroy Inn and Lodge offers 42 guest units, including Studio Hotel Rooms, Loft Units, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites.

“Today is a great day for West Virginia tourism,” Justice said in a release. “And while I hate that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from being able to all get together to celebrate this great accomplishment, I couldn’t be more proud of everyone involved in making this a reality. From the West Virginia architects and construction company who made the development possible, to the hardworking staff who will keep this place up and running for years to come, congratulations. I can’t wait to visit and tour the facilities soon.”

David and Kristin Billings, owners of the Corduroy Inn and Lodge, said “When we invested in this project, it was important to us to select both an architect firm and a builder based in West Virginia. Working with Adam from Omni Architects out of Fairmont and Derick from Paramount Builders out of Charleston has been a very smooth experience this past year and half. They delivered this new hotel on time and on budget, which is a great feat, especially given the challenges of the pandemic. This new hotel and event venue will create lasting memories for many families for years to come. We are so grateful to have this opportunity to invest in Snowshoe, WV, our home-away-from-home.”

According to the release, the expansion project was made possible by many partners, including Stone Bank, Omni Associates of Fairmont, and Paramount Builders of Charleston.

“The Corduroy Inn and Lodge is a recipient of the West Virginia Tourism Development Act tax credit program, which encourages entrepreneurs and companies to create and expand tourism development projects in West Virginia that showcase the wealth and beauty the state has to offer,” the release states.

Construction on the new project began in spring 2019 and completed just in time for the 2020/2021 winter ski season at the resort.

