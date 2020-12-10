Advertisement

Herd picks up another key road win

Marshall University Logo
Marshall University Logo(Marshall University)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall got another impressive defensive performance on the road to break a halftime tie and beat College of Charleston 84-72 to remain unbeaten.

Jarrod West and Jannson Williams shared team scoring honors with 19 points apiece.

The first half was a game of runs as Marshall went on a 16-2 tear to take a 14 point lead in the first half. The Cougars countered with a 17-1 run at the end of the half as the teams went to the locker room tied at 43.

Marshall is now 3-0 on the season and will come back home Sunday to face Ohio at 2:00 p.m. at the Henderson Center.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Water customers not impacted by chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County
The suspect has not been found.
UPDATE | Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Culloden; name released
John Gillenwater was killed during an explosion Tuesday night at the Optima Chemical facility...
UPDATE | Name released of person killed in chemical plant explosion
Two men from eastern Ky. are missing in a building collapse in south central Ohio.
UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse
Security video shows the driver keep going after hitting a man.
Security video captures hit-and-run at crosswalk

Latest News

The game was originally scheduled for Friday.
Marshall football game against Charlotte cancelled
Ohio University
Ohio University football game cancelled due to COVID-19
Michigan has canceled their game against Ohio State
Ohio-State Michigan game cancelled
Georgia Tech beats Kentucky 79-62.
Kentucky drops from AP Top 25 after loss to GT