Herd picks up another key road win

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall got another impressive defensive performance on the road to break a halftime tie and beat College of Charleston 84-72 to remain unbeaten.

Jarrod West and Jannson Williams shared team scoring honors with 19 points apiece.

The first half was a game of runs as Marshall went on a 16-2 tear to take a 14 point lead in the first half. The Cougars countered with a 17-1 run at the end of the half as the teams went to the locker room tied at 43.

Marshall is now 3-0 on the season and will come back home Sunday to face Ohio at 2:00 p.m. at the Henderson Center.

