Investigators: Fatal drive-by shootings could be connected

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two drive-by shootings have claimed two lives -- both within two days. The most recent happened Tuesday night, while the other happened Monday afternoon.

Investigators think there might be a connection.

Tuesday, Matt Sowards heard the gunshots that killed his friend Toni Cremeans in Culloden, West Virginia. That’s in Cabell County.

“It sounded like someone had used a pistol and shot about six shots, and it was pretty loud because I heard it all the way from inside my room,” Sowards said.

Sowards lives two doors down from where Tuesday night’s shooting happened on 3rd Street in Culloden.

“Well, I was pretty close with her and I knew so much about her that most people wouldn’t. We were just close friends,” he said.

West Virginia State Police say Cremeans was shot in her car in her driveway when the suspect pulled up and shot her, and then drove off in a gold minivan.

Witnesses at Monday’s drive-by shooting in Teays Valley also reported seeing a minivan in the parking lot of the Maury Village Apartments where John Glaspell was shot and killed.

“It’s early in the investigation. We’re still trying to follow up on leads. There are a few witnesses we are going through, working on that, but at this time we do not have much information,” Putnam County Chief Deputy Eric Hayzlett said Monday at the scene.

Wednesday, he confirmed the department is working with West Virginia State Police to determine if the cases are connected.

Sowards is hoping for justice for his friend.

“She was really funny like, and that is sad that nobody will get to know that coming up,” he said. “Everybody was saying ‘fly high, Toni.’ ”

Both shootings are still under investigation. State Police are investigating the Culloden shooting and Putnam County deputies are investigating the shooting in Teays Valley.

State Police believe the shooting in Culloden was a targeted incident and there is no reason for the public to feel in danger.

