Kanawha County Schools does not appeal court ruling, Williams named SCHS principal

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Schools has chosen not to appeal a court ruling regarding South Charleston High School’s principal position.

A statement from Kanawha County Schools says, “Per Judge Bloom’s recent order, Kim Williams is now principal at South Charleston High School. We know that Ms. Williams will do a great job. We look forward to continuing to work with her.”

Williams filed a grievance against Kanawha County Schools in June, saying that she was more qualified for the job and that she was discriminated against for her sexual orientation. The grievance also stated that she scored the highest on the county’s interview scoring rubric.

The person hired for principal was Dr. Gabriel King, who the Board said was the “fresh set of eyes” they were looking for.

Officials with Kanawha County Schools tell WSAZ that King now works for a different high school in Kanawha County. Their statement said, “We would like to thank Dr. King who served there for two years as principal. He has moved to Riverside High School to serve as an Asst. Principal and we also look forward to continuing to work with Dr. King. "

Judge Bloom’s order included Williams receiving back pay and benefits for the time she was not South Charleston’s principal.

Kanawha County Schools is thankful to have both Williams and King working in the county.

The statement from Kanawha County Schools closes by saying, “They are both great administrators and we’re lucky to have them in our system. We realize that the past two years have been difficult and we look forward to moving forward and working with them both to improve our schools.”

