Kentucky Governor releases new COVID-19 vaccine details; executive order lifted

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the coronavirus vaccine.

Governor Beshear says if the Pfizer vaccine is authorized, he believes they could start vaccinating as early as December 15.

He says the next week, (December 20-26), provided emergency authorization is given, he believes the state will be using the Moderna vaccine as well. The governor says it could be out even earlier at the end of the week prior (December 13-19).

Vaccine Update in Kentucky (Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear)

The governor says they believe during the month of December, they will have three Pfizer allocations.

Two thirds of those go to long-term care.

He says they hope the long-term care community can be vaccinated in two months, before March 1. The governor says they represent 66% of COVID-19 fatalities in Kentucky.

One third of the Pfizer allocations goes to front-line health care workers.

The next shipment with Moderna will go fully to front-line health care workers and EMS. This is because the next Pfizer allocations will go towards long-term care.

All other acute care hospitals that weren’t in the first week of Pfizer are going to have some allocation of the Moderna vaccine in the second week to make sure they can some of their most important workers who are exposed vaccinated.

Governor Beshear also announced the executive order including bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, recreation facilities, and event venues will be able changing and those venues will be able to return to the capacity they were previously at.

As of Monday, December 14 at midnight, restaurants and bars will be allowed to return to 50% capacity. Gyms, fitness centers, event venues, and theaters will also be able to go back to 50% capacity.

Governor Beshear also says Thursday is showing the highest number of cases ever reported.

4,324 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases to 213,450. However, for the 7th straight day, the positivity rate is decreasing and is now 9.13%.

1,756 Kentuckians are in the hospital. 442 are in the ICU. 231 are on a ventilator.

28 additional people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

This is a developing story.

