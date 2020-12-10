Advertisement

KHSAA votes to keep start date for basketball; changes window for Sweet 16

The board voted, 12-5 to keep the same start dates for practice and competition.
The board voted, 12-5 to keep the same start dates for practice and competition.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The start of the high school basketball season in Kentucky will stay the same, but the window for the Sweet Sixteen has been pushed back.

The KHSAA Board of Control made the decision on Thursday.

The board voted, 12-5 to keep the same start dates for practice and competition.

Practice can start for schools on Monday, Dec. 14 with competition starting on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

The board voted to push back the Sweet Sixteen state tournaments window to March 29-April 8.

The vote was 9-8.

The original dates for the Sweet 16 were March 3 and March 10 for the boys and girls tournaments, respectively.

The board moved did not vote on other winter sports during the meeting, including wrestling, swimming and bowling.

This is a developing story.

Check out our previous coverage of this story here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Water customers not impacted by chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County
John Gillenwater was killed during an explosion Tuesday night at the Optima Chemical facility...
UPDATE | Name released of person killed in chemical plant explosion
Two men from eastern Ky. are missing in a building collapse in south central Ohio.
UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse
Justin Groff
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shootings
The suspect has not been found.
UPDATE | Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Culloden; name released

Latest News

GOOGLE TOP TRENDING SEARCHES
GOOGLE TOP TRENDING SEARCHES
WVU football
WVU football put on hold
Handcuffs image
Three arrested after search warrant issued
Valley Park officials say they have received multiple reports about phony posts about tickets...
Do not be duped by this holiday scheme | warning about phony tickets