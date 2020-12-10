KHSAA votes to keep start date for basketball; changes window for Sweet 16

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The start of the high school basketball season in Kentucky will stay the same, but the window for the Sweet Sixteen has been pushed back.

The KHSAA Board of Control made the decision on Thursday.

The board voted, 12-5 to keep the same start dates for practice and competition.

Practice can start for schools on Monday, Dec. 14 with competition starting on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

The board voted to push back the Sweet Sixteen state tournaments window to March 29-April 8.

The vote was 9-8.

The original dates for the Sweet 16 were March 3 and March 10 for the boys and girls tournaments, respectively.

The board moved did not vote on other winter sports during the meeting, including wrestling, swimming and bowling.

This is a developing story.

Check out our previous coverage of this story here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.