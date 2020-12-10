Advertisement

Man who was serving 90-year sentence for marijuana released

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Richard DeLisi is a free man after serving 31 years of a 90-year sentence for selling marijuana.

The 71-year-old walked out of a Florida prison Tuesday saying he’s not bitter about the lost years and prefers to focus on creating memories with his family.

According to The Last Prisoner Project, DeLisi was believed to have been the longest serving nonviolent cannabis prisoner. He was sentenced to 90 years in 1989 at the age of 40.

While he was in prison, his wife, parents and 23-year-old son all died.

On Tuesday, he met two granddaughters for the first time and ate at his favorite crab restaurant.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Water customers not impacted by chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County
John Gillenwater was killed during an explosion Tuesday night at the Optima Chemical facility...
UPDATE | Name released of person killed in chemical plant explosion
Two men from eastern Ky. are missing in a building collapse in south central Ohio.
UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse
The suspect has not been found.
UPDATE | Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Culloden; name released
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

A collapse at Killen Generating Station occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a...
1 hospitalized, 3 missing in Ohio power plant collapse, sheriff says
In this May 31, 2020, file photo, visitors make silent visits to organic memorial featuring a...
Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing
Neighbors said someone has been sweeping dog feces off their high-rise balcony in downtown...
‘Raining poop!’: Apartment tenants sweeping animal waste off balconies in Cleveland, neighbors say
The 71-year-old walked out of prison saying he’s not bitter about the lost years and prefers to...
Longest-serving inmate for marijuana released after 31 years