Ohio reports 4th highest COVID-19 case count; ODH extends curfew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says Thursday is the 4th highest coronavirus case count since the pandemic began.

There are 11,738 new cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

111 deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

452 people have been hospitalized and 31 have been put in the ICU since Wednesday.

On the Ohio Public Health Advisory System Map, there are five counties continuing at purple: Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark and Summit. In our region, Lawrence, Scioto, Pike, Jackson, Meigs and Athens are red or level 3. Vinton, and Gallia are orange or level 2.

Jackson County is ranked at the top on the list of counties ranked by highest occurrence with COVID-19 cases.

Governor DeWine says the next three weeks will be the most important for this pandemic. He says we’re heading into the biggest holiday season of the year. We’re doing this while riding the biggest wave of COVID-19 so far. What we do the next few days will set the tone for the next year.

The governor calls it an “absolutely a crucial period of time.” He says, “we cannot afford on the very eve of a safe and effective vaccination to further overwhelm our hospitals and health care providers with a holiday tsunami.”

The ODH is issued “Stay Safe Ohio” protocols on Thursday.

Those protocols are: stay at home, wear your mask, keep interactions short and stay apart, wash your hands, work from home, celebrate safe, celebrate small, don’t eat or drink with anyone outside of your household, limit travel, keep weddings and funerals safe, and enjoy safe holiday activities.

The Ohio Department of Health is extending the stay at home curfew through January 2, 2021. Retail establishments need to be closed by 10 p.m. through 5 a.m.

This is a developing story.

