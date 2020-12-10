One lane of US 33 shut down due to crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - US 33 is down to one lane after an accident.

It happened near Burlingham Road and State Route 681 in Meigs County on Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says traffic is being maintained by flaggers.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is on scene.

Troopers say there were minor injuries.

No other information has been released.

