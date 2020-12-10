Advertisement

Power Plant Collapse: Demo company had fatal accident at another Ohio plant

Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.(WXIX)
By WSAZ News Staff and FOX19
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:42 AM EST
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/FOX19) - The demolition contractor at Killen Generating Station in Adams County was involved in a fatal industrial accident at another Ohio power plant five years ago, federal records show.

Adamo Demolition Co. of Detroit, Michigan, is demolishing the former coal-fire plant on U.S. 52 near Manchester.

Five Adamo workers were inside a building at the site when it collapsed around the about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

Three were rescued and hospitalized Wednesday, but two remain missing and now authorities say they do not think they will find them alive.

On Dec. 2, 2015, Adamo’s president and chief executive officer, John T. Adamo, Jr., was killed in an accident at the Muskingum River Plant near Beverly, Ohio, and another worker was seriously hurt, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Adamo Jr. was 57 at the time, according to his obituary.

Like Killen, the Muskingum plant accident also happened at 8:30 a.m., online federal records show.

Adamo and another worker were injured during the demolition of a coal conveyor system that spanned the Muskingum River.

“During the pre-burn of a support tower, the tower collapsed whereby the coal conveyor hung from eight 2-inch cables that were attached to concrete buttresses at the cables’ ends. The collapsing tower caused the second tower to collapse and the conveyor fell into the river,” OSHA officials wrote in an Accident Investigative Summary.

“Energy from the collapsing towers was transferred to the cables and at least one cable struck the legs of Employee #1 below the knees, as he ran attempting to escape the area. The cable amputated both legs and tossed the Employee #1 approximately 20 feet into the air. Employee #1 died at the hospital. Employee #2 was trapped under a fallen metal I-beam. Employee #2 was taken to the hospital. Employee #2 sustained multiple broken bones and internal injuries and was not killed.”

OSHA cited the Adamo with four violations, including three “serious” ones, the following year.

The company paid $28,000 in penalties.

OSHA officials responded to the scene in Adams County on Wednesday according to a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor.

“It could be some time before I will have any further information,” said the spokesman, Scott Allen.

If OSHA launches an investigation, they will determine if work at the time of the collapse complied with all federal rules.

They typically interview all potential witnesses, employees and employers as they work to determine if all OSHA standards and regulations were followed.

OSHA has up to six months by law to complete their investigation. If regulations were violated, they can impose fines.

A final report is eventually made available to the public.

FOX19 NOW contacted Adamo for comment Wednesday but did not hear back.

For our previous coverage on Wednesday’s collapse, click here.

