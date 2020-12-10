Preventing cyber attacks this holiday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

People are online now more than ever before. The internet is the all-in-one destination for work, school, shopping and more, so it’s important you know the steps to take to keep your digital self safe.

Security Analyst Tyler Moffitt joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share tips on how to improve your online behaviors this holiday season and beyond.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.