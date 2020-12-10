Putnam County Commission calls for Teays Valley culverts to be cleaned out

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a man was trapped in mud investigating culverts in Putnam County, commissioners have called for them to be cleaned out.

Larry Rine, a 74 year old engineer with MSES Consultants, LLC, was alongside the county’s engineers evaluating the debris inside the culverts when he fell and got stuck in mud and debris. Paramedics and EMTs had to quickly come to the scene to pull him from the mud. Rine did not have to go to the hospital, although there were initially concerns he could have developed hypothermia while stuck.

Putnam County engineers last inspected the culverts in October 2018, and recommended they be cleared out then.

The culverts are approximately 2,800 feet long and run underneath the Liberty Square Shopping Center in Teays Valley. There have been several reports of flooding in the area, possibly due to the debris in the culverts.

Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster said, “At this point, I think there’s blockage that’s significant blockage. Not only do we have an issue of upstream flooding, but also we have a real safety problem as was proven today.”

Foster tells WSAZ he aims to work amicably with the owner of Liberty Square to make sure the culverts are cleared out soon.

To view our previous coverage of this story, click here.

