Three arrested after search warrant issued

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have been arrested and after a search warrant was executed.

The St. Albans Police Department Special Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol executed a search warrant around 6:45 Thursday morning in the 2200 block of Grant Avenue.

Police say they’ve had numerous complaints of drug activity at this location.

After several months of investigating, detectives were able to buy controlled substances from occupants in the residence.

Officials say they were able to recover a quantity of methamphetamine as well.

According to the St. Albans Police Department, this residence has been investigated several times before and search warrants have been executed.

The incident is under investigation.

