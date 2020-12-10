Advertisement

Ultra-cold freezer for storage of COVID-19 vaccine in place in W.Va.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An ultra-cold freezer designed to store the COVID-19 vaccine is now at a distribution hub site in Charleston, according to the West Virginia National Guard.

The freezer will be used to safely store the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which requires controlled storage at an ultra-cold temperature.

With the vaccine up for an emergency use authorization vote, the state could begin receiving initial doses of the vaccine as early as next week.


The FDA’s “emergency use authorization” is used to speed up the availability of medical products during a health crisis.

Before the start of a massive vaccination campaign, a final approval must come from the FDA itself.

Depending on how fast the FDA signs off on the panel’s recommendation, officials say the United States could see vaccine doses administered within days.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Water customers not impacted by chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County
John Gillenwater was killed during an explosion Tuesday night at the Optima Chemical facility...
UPDATE | Name released of person killed in chemical plant explosion
Two men from eastern Ky. are missing in a building collapse in south central Ohio.
UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse
Justin Groff
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shootings
The suspect has not been found.
UPDATE | Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Culloden; name released

Latest News

13-year-old girl dies following crash on I-77
U.S. experts convened Thursday to decide whether to okay Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
U.S. government advisory panel OKs Pfizer vaccine
COVID-19
21 new COVID-19 cases in Meigs County
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Kentucky Governor releases new COVID-19 vaccine details; executive order lifted