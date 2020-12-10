Advertisement

U.S. government advisory panel OKs Pfizer vaccine

FDA approval expected within days
U.S. experts convened Thursday to decide whether to okay Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
U.S. experts convened Thursday to decide whether to okay Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) -- An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA’s “emergency use authorization” is used to speed up the availability of medical products during a health crisis.

The vote was based on the following question: Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks for use in individuals 16 years of age and older?

Four members voted no and one abstained.

Before the start of a massive vaccination campaign, a final approval must come from the FDA itself.

And, while the administration is not required to follow the advisory committee’s recommendation, officials say it usually does.

Depending on how fast the FDA signs off on the panel’s recommendation, officials say the United States could see vaccine doses administered within days.

Even if the FDA gives the vaccine a green light, it would still only allow limited use in certain high-risk groups because studies are not yet complete. That comes under FDA’s emergency use authorization.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Water customers not impacted by chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County
John Gillenwater was killed during an explosion Tuesday night at the Optima Chemical facility...
UPDATE | Name released of person killed in chemical plant explosion
Two men from eastern Ky. are missing in a building collapse in south central Ohio.
UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse
Justin Groff
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shootings
The suspect has not been found.
UPDATE | Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Culloden; name released

Latest News

13-year-old girl dies following crash on I-77
COVID-19
21 new COVID-19 cases in Meigs County
The West Virginia National Guard provides a look at an ultra-cold freezer now at a distribution...
Ultra-cold freezer for storage of COVID-19 vaccine in place in W.Va.
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Kentucky Governor releases new COVID-19 vaccine details; executive order lifted