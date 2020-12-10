Advertisement

“We aren’t going anywhere” : WV Power promises a 2021 baseball season

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials with the WV Power guaranteed that they will be playing baseball in 2021, according to a press conference Thursday morning.

Yesterday, Major League Baseball teams sent out invites to minor league teams to serve as affiliates. Eleven teams were not given invites, including the WV Power and fellow division teams Lexington Legends and Hagerstown Suns.

Officials with the Power say they did not know they would not receive an invite yesterday. The stadium exceeds the facility quality metric, and Charleston is within 350 miles of 52 other Single A minor league teams.

The franchise was not given a specific reason as to why they did not receive an invite.

WV Power has several options at this time - and staying in MiLB is not off the table. Invitations from MLB aren’t always accepted, and if a team declines their MLB invitation, WV Power can still receive one.

Other options include joining a summer collegiate league or independent draft league outside of MiLB.

Power General Manager Jeremy Taylor said that there is “a strong rapport within the league,” and they have been talking with Lexington’s officials and other teams to continue the tradition of minor league baseball.

The Hagerstown Suns have decided to cease operations and will not move forward into 2021, but Power officials are confident in making sure Charleston has a baseball season next year.

Power Broadcast and Media Relations Manager, David Kahn, said, “Regardless of what league we’re in...our team’s still going to be here.”

The Power has received support from several City and State officials. To see our previous coverage of this story, click here.

