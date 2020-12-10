West Virginia backs Texas effort to invalidate Biden’s win

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - State leaders have backed a lawsuit to invalidate the outcome of the presidential race in four battleground states that President Donald Trump lost.

The news comes as West Virginia formally certified its November election results, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Wednesday he is filing in support of a Texas lawsuit to invalidate 62 Electoral College votes for President-Elect Joe Biden from Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Gov. Jim Justice says Trump called him personally to talk about the lawsuit.

