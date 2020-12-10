Advertisement

West Virginia backs Texas effort to invalidate Biden’s win

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., who are both facing runoff elections, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Valdosta, Ga.(AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - State leaders have backed a lawsuit to invalidate the outcome of the presidential race in four battleground states that President Donald Trump lost.

The news comes as West Virginia formally certified its November election results, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Wednesday he is filing in support of a Texas lawsuit to invalidate 62 Electoral College votes for President-Elect Joe Biden from Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Gov. Jim Justice says Trump called him personally to talk about the lawsuit.

