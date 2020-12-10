WVU football put on hold

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Scratch off another college football game this Saturday as WVU announced a surge in positive COVID-19 cases resulting in a pause of all football activities, including workouts and games, for the next seven days. WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and WVU medical officials came out with a statement Thursday afternoon. This eliminates the regular season finale against Oklahoma which was supposed to kick off Saturday at noon.

“Our intent is to get this spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” Lyons said. “We are beyond disappointed not to play our final home game of the season and honor our seniors, but we need to act now and reevaluate our situation after Dec. 17.”

