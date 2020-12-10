WVU will have home hoops opener after all

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (December 10, 2020) – The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will face North Texas on Friday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.

This season, North Texas is 1-2 with a 116-62 win over Mississippi Valley State and losses at Arkansas (69-54) and at Mississippi State (69-63). Last season, North Texas was 20-11 overall and 14-4 in Conference USA. The reigning 2020 Conference USA champions were predicted to finish second in the Conference USA Preseason Poll.

The two teams will meet for the first time in series play.

West Virginia had an opening on its schedule after Robert Morris was unable to play on Wednesday, Dec. 9, due to COVID-19 protocols within the Colonials’ program.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia’s December home games will take place without spectators in the WVU Coliseum. Only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and men’s basketball staff will be admitted into the arena.

