Advertisement

WVU will have home hoops opener after all

WVU Coliseum
WVU Coliseum(wdtv)
By WVU SID
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (December 10, 2020) – The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will face North Texas on Friday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.

This season, North Texas is 1-2 with a 116-62 win over Mississippi Valley State and losses at Arkansas (69-54) and at Mississippi State (69-63). Last season, North Texas was 20-11 overall and 14-4 in Conference USA. The reigning 2020 Conference USA champions were predicted to finish second in the Conference USA Preseason Poll.

The two teams will meet for the first time in series play.

West Virginia had an opening on its schedule after Robert Morris was unable to play on Wednesday, Dec. 9, due to COVID-19 protocols within the Colonials’ program.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia’s December home games will take place without spectators in the WVU Coliseum. Only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and men’s basketball staff will be admitted into the arena.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Water customers not impacted by chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County
John Gillenwater was killed during an explosion Tuesday night at the Optima Chemical facility...
UPDATE | Name released of person killed in chemical plant explosion
Two men from eastern Ky. are missing in a building collapse in south central Ohio.
UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse
Justin Groff
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shootings
The suspect has not been found.
UPDATE | Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Culloden; name released

Latest News

WVU football
WVU football put on hold
The board voted, 12-5 to keep the same start dates for practice and competition.
KHSAA votes to keep start date for basketball; changes window for Sweet 16
Officials with the WV Power guaranteed that they will be playing baseball in 2021, according to...
“We aren’t going anywhere” : WV Power promises a 2021 baseball season
Marshall University Logo
Herd picks up another key road win