157 new cases within 24 hours in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health says there are 157 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, December 11.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 3,150 since the outbreak began.

Three additional people were hospitalized. There have been 221 in the hospital in connection to the coronavirus since the pandemic started.

43 individuals have recovered. Overall, 1,949 people have recovered.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 or Red on the ODH Public Health Advisory System Map.

