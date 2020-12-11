Advertisement

17 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 17 people have died in connection to the coronavirus within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of December 11, 2020, there have been 1,283,407 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 60,637 total cases and 938 deaths.

The deaths include a 90-year old female from Hampshire County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 101-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old male from Jefferson County, a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, a 97-year old female from Preston County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, an 82-year old female from Ohio County, a 91-year old female from Ohio County, a 90-year old male from Ohio County, an 86-year old male from Mineral County, a 93-year old female from Nicholas County, a 69-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, a 95-year old female from Mineral County, and a 61-year old male from Mineral County.

There are 19,971 active cases.

39,728 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (541), Berkeley (4,276), Boone (780), Braxton (161), Brooke (935), Cabell (3,719), Calhoun (100), Clay (186), Doddridge (158), Fayette (1,328), Gilmer (234), Grant (551), Greenbrier (792), Hampshire (564), Hancock (1,188), Hardy (471), Harrison (1,871), Jackson (850), Jefferson (1,746), Kanawha (6,788), Lewis (316), Lincoln (521), Logan (1,192), Marion (1,163), Marshall (1,614), Mason (741), McDowell (718), Mercer (1,670), Mineral (1,763), Mingo (1,093), Monongalia (3,897), Monroe (452), Morgan (419), Nicholas (473), Ohio (1,924), Pendleton (161), Pleasants (154), Pocahontas (289), Preston (962), Putnam (2,395), Raleigh (1,954), Randolph (867), Ritchie (234), Roane (231), Summers (317), Taylor (458), Tucker (219), Tyler (205), Upshur (605), Wayne (1,279), Webster (101), Wetzel (500), Wirt (157), Wood (3,417), Wyoming (937).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-77 near the Haines Branch Road...
13-year-old dies following I-77 accident in Kanawha County
Justin Groff
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shootings
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Power Plant Collapse: Demo company had fatal accident at another Ohio plant
Two men from eastern Ky. are missing in a building collapse in south central Ohio.
UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse
An accident on Thursday night claimed a person's life on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson, West...
One dead after accident on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson

Latest News

The inmate, who had long-term pre-existing medical conditions, passed away on December 10.
Inmate dies in connection to COVID-19
Deputies seize drugs and guns from home
WV 'TOPS' Queen
West Virginia ‘TOPS’ Queen on First Look at Four
The water main break happened at 13th Street West and Madison Avenue Friday morning.
Road closed due to water main break