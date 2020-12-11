17 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 17 people have died in connection to the coronavirus within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of December 11, 2020, there have been 1,283,407 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 60,637 total cases and 938 deaths.

The deaths include a 90-year old female from Hampshire County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 101-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old male from Jefferson County, a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, a 97-year old female from Preston County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, an 82-year old female from Ohio County, a 91-year old female from Ohio County, a 90-year old male from Ohio County, an 86-year old male from Mineral County, a 93-year old female from Nicholas County, a 69-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, a 95-year old female from Mineral County, and a 61-year old male from Mineral County.

There are 19,971 active cases.

39,728 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (541), Berkeley (4,276), Boone (780), Braxton (161), Brooke (935), Cabell (3,719), Calhoun (100), Clay (186), Doddridge (158), Fayette (1,328), Gilmer (234), Grant (551), Greenbrier (792), Hampshire (564), Hancock (1,188), Hardy (471), Harrison (1,871), Jackson (850), Jefferson (1,746), Kanawha (6,788), Lewis (316), Lincoln (521), Logan (1,192), Marion (1,163), Marshall (1,614), Mason (741), McDowell (718), Mercer (1,670), Mineral (1,763), Mingo (1,093), Monongalia (3,897), Monroe (452), Morgan (419), Nicholas (473), Ohio (1,924), Pendleton (161), Pleasants (154), Pocahontas (289), Preston (962), Putnam (2,395), Raleigh (1,954), Randolph (867), Ritchie (234), Roane (231), Summers (317), Taylor (458), Tucker (219), Tyler (205), Upshur (605), Wayne (1,279), Webster (101), Wetzel (500), Wirt (157), Wood (3,417), Wyoming (937).

