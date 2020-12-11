19 additional cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 19 more cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Meigs County.

According to the Meigs County Health Department, this makes 689 total cases over the course of the outbreak.

There are 207 active cases.

12 people have died in connection to COVID-19 since April 7, 2020.

30 additional people have recovered. There have been 501 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.