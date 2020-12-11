Advertisement

19 additional cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County

There are 207 active cases.
There are 207 active cases.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 19 more cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Meigs County.

According to the Meigs County Health Department, this makes 689 total cases over the course of the outbreak.

There are 207 active cases.

12 people have died in connection to COVID-19 since April 7, 2020.

30 additional people have recovered. There have been 501 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-77 near the Haines Branch Road...
13-year-old dies following I-77 accident in Kanawha County
Justin Groff
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shootings
Jonathan Foster
UPDATE | Name of man arrested in shooting released
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Power Plant Collapse: Demo company had fatal accident at another Ohio plant
An accident on Thursday night claimed a person's life on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson, West...
One dead after accident on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson

Latest News

Melissa May graduates from the Roane County Family Treatment Program, reunited with her son...
New drug court program reunites family
New drug court program reunites family
Nick and Heather McKinney, along with Chief Jeremy Bryant, John Bryant and Jason Harrison of...
Hometown Heroes | Nick and Heather McKinney
Gov. Beshear reports another drop in Kentucky’s positivity rate
An additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
COVID-19 claims another life in Boyd County