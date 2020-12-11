Advertisement

One dead after accident on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson

The road is shut down in the area of American Freight.
The road is shut down in the area of American Freight.
The road is shut down in the area of American Freight.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPDATE 12/10/2020 @ 8:10 p.m.

JEFFERSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died Thursday night as a result of a head on crash in Jefferson, according to crews on scene.

The crash happened along MacCorkle Avenue around 7 p.m.

According to crews on scene, one other person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY

All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down Thursday evening in Jefferson due to a two-car accident, according to Metro 911.

The road is shut down in the area of American Freight.

Two people are injured in the crash, according to dispatchers, but the extent of those injuries are unknown.

The accident was reported just before 7 p.m. There is no word on how long the road will be shut down.

