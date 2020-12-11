Charleston Christmas tree lighting event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Not one but 27 Christmas trees will be lit this holiday season downtown in the City of Charleston.

The 23-foot tree, from local tree vendor May Tree Farm of Maysville, will be centered in the heart of Slack Plaza. Twenty-six additional seven foot trees, from local tree vendor French Creek Farms of French Creek, will line Brawley Walkway between Capitol Street and Court Street. These trees will be decorated by local businesses and organizations from throughout the City.

“The Christmas tree lighting at Slack Plaza will allow folks to create memories and view trees specially designed by our local businesses and organizations in a socially distant manner,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “These trees will be up throughout the holiday season so that families can view while out holiday shopping or eating at a local restaurant. Instead of a one-day event, this will be a week-long experience.”

A Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place Thursday, December 17 at 6 p.m.

The ceremony will be live streamed on the City of Charleston, WV Facebook page.

Four additional trees will be stationed at the City’s community centers – Kanawha City Community Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, North Charleston Community Center and Roosevelt Neighborhood Center

