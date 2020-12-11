Advertisement

Coal Grove beats Chesapeake

By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COAL GROVE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Coal Grove Lady Hornets improved to 4-1 on the year when they beat Chesapeake by a final of 75-38. Coal Grove was led in scoring by Addi Dillow with 32 points while Abbey Hicks added 22. Emily Duncan and Maddie Ward scored in double digits for the Panthers. Coal Grove plays at Ironton Monday while Chesapeake hosts Fairland

Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Thursday night.

