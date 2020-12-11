Advertisement

Community gathers to pray for man still missing after building collapse

Jamie Fitzgerald’s friends, family, and neighbors gathered at the Catlettsburg baseball fields to pray for their hometown boy who is believed to be buried under the debris.(WSAZ)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Roughly 36 hours after a building collapse at the closed Killen Generating Station in Adams County, Ohio, friends and family of one of the men still missing came together Thursday to pray for the men to be found soon and alive.

Jamie Fitzgerald’s friends, family, and neighbors gathered at the Catlettsburg baseball fields to pray for their hometown boy who is believed to be buried under the debris. Doug Gray from Greenup County is also still unaccounted for.

“In our little community, when something bad happens, we all come together,” said Fitzgerald’s friend Ami McKnight.

The vigil was planned Thursday afternoon, and with just hours of notice, countless people showed up with their faith as the asked God to bring their hometown boy home.

“I know that everybody that was here tonight has a great memory of him. He would absolutely do anything for anybody with a smile,” McKnight said.

She says when she learned her friend was among the five men buried in debris after the collapse, her heart sank.

“But I know if anybody, he’s strong. He’s a very strong man, tough as nails. I believe in my heart that he is alive.”

Search and rescue crews spent Thursday digging through the debris working to find the two men. Late Wednesday, officials said the search had gone from rescue to recovery. However, those closest to Fitzgerald say they are keeping the faith that their friend and loved one will be found safe.

