Advertisement

COVID-19 claims another life in Boyd County

24 new cases reported
An additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
An additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the latest casualty was a 79-year-old man. His death brings the countywide death toll to 34.

Health officials also reported 24 new cases, ranging from a 6-year-old girl to an 85-year-old man. That man is hospitalized, while the rest are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 2,510 total cases in the county, 1,208 which have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-77 near the Haines Branch Road...
13-year-old dies following I-77 accident in Kanawha County
Justin Groff
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shootings
Jonathan Foster
UPDATE | Name of man arrested in shooting released
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Power Plant Collapse: Demo company had fatal accident at another Ohio plant
An accident on Thursday night claimed a person's life on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson, West...
One dead after accident on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson

Latest News

Melissa May graduates from the Roane County Family Treatment Program, reunited with her son...
New drug court program reunites family
New drug court program reunites family
Nick and Heather McKinney, along with Chief Jeremy Bryant, John Bryant and Jason Harrison of...
Hometown Heroes | Nick and Heather McKinney
Gov. Beshear reports another drop in Kentucky’s positivity rate