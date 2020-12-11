COVID-19 claims another life in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the latest casualty was a 79-year-old man. His death brings the countywide death toll to 34.

Health officials also reported 24 new cases, ranging from a 6-year-old girl to an 85-year-old man. That man is hospitalized, while the rest are isolating at home.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 2,510 total cases in the county, 1,208 which have recovered.

