Deputies seize drugs and guns from home
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Heroin, marijuana, cash and firearms were taken from a home in Greenup County Thursday as deputies executed a search warrant.
One of the firearms seized from the home at 2603 Fields Avenue was reported stolen, deputies say.
Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith confirms that Roderick Chance Thomas-Kirby of Detroit, Michigan was arrested.
Charges are also pending against two other people.
