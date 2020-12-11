Advertisement

Deputies seize drugs and guns from home

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Heroin, marijuana, cash and firearms were taken from a home in Greenup County Thursday as deputies executed a search warrant.

One of the firearms seized from the home at 2603 Fields Avenue was reported stolen, deputies say.

Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith confirms that Roderick Chance Thomas-Kirby of Detroit, Michigan was arrested.

Charges are also pending against two other people.

