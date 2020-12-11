Advertisement

Employee at Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s Office tests positive for COVID-19

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s office closed Friday after the clerk was notified that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Chief Judge Webster entered an order that the Circuit Clerk’s Office would be closed until sanitization of the office could be completed by the National Guard.

The order stated that it is unsafe for court personnel, attorneys, parties and others to be at or near the office.

The Circuit Clerk’s Office says it is working with the Health Department for contact tracing purposes.

In connection with this Order, all filing deadlines shall be extended until the Kanawha Circuit Clerk’s Office resumes operation.

“I am saddened to hear that another one of our employees has been affected by this virus. My employee is in my thoughts as this time, as I do wish them a speedy recovery,” stated Cathy Gatson, Circuit Clerk.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-77 near the Haines Branch Road...
13-year-old dies following I-77 accident in Kanawha County
Justin Groff
UPDATE | Man arrested in connection with deadly drive-by shootings
Jonathan Foster
UPDATE | Name of man arrested in shooting released
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Power Plant Collapse: Demo company had fatal accident at another Ohio plant
An accident on Thursday night claimed a person's life on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson, West...
One dead after accident on MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson

Latest News

Patrick Morrisey
W.Va. Attorney General’s Office receives death threats
Two men are still missing after a building collapsed at the closed Killen Generating Station in...
WSAZ Now Desk | Update on search efforts for two men missing in building collapse
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 3,150 since the outbreak began.
157 new cases within 24 hours in Scioto County
Charleston Christmas tree lighting event