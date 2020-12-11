Employee at Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s Office tests positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s office closed Friday after the clerk was notified that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Chief Judge Webster entered an order that the Circuit Clerk’s Office would be closed until sanitization of the office could be completed by the National Guard.

The order stated that it is unsafe for court personnel, attorneys, parties and others to be at or near the office.

The Circuit Clerk’s Office says it is working with the Health Department for contact tracing purposes.

In connection with this Order, all filing deadlines shall be extended until the Kanawha Circuit Clerk’s Office resumes operation.

“I am saddened to hear that another one of our employees has been affected by this virus. My employee is in my thoughts as this time, as I do wish them a speedy recovery,” stated Cathy Gatson, Circuit Clerk.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.